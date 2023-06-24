X

Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The Justice Department has asked a judge to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a judge on Friday night to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for Trump, who faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team asked Cannon to reschedule the trial for Dec. 11. They said the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances, a process that is underway.

The Justice Department said this week that it has begun sharing with the Trump legal team evidence relevant to the case.

But, they said in their Friday filing, “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate.”

The Justice Department said Trump’s lawyers do not object to pushing the trial date back. The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Maureen Downey

ACLU of Georgia lawsuit accuses Effingham school district of racism7h ago

Credit: Family photo

2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Exiting GBI director: ‘I missed home’; Kemp praises Register’s service

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome to receive nearly $159 million in ‘forever chemicals’ settlement
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome to receive nearly $159 million in ‘forever chemicals’ settlement
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA withdraws from prosecution of training center arrests
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US and Canada start the process of determining how the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
11m ago
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered city...
12m ago
H. Lee Sarokin, judge who freed 'Hurricane' Carter, dies at 94
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
9h ago
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top