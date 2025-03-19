Justice Department moves to drop lawsuit that would allow Texas police to arrest migrants

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Trump administration has moved to dismiss a Biden-era lawsuit against Texas over a state law that would allow local police to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally, days after the administration's decision to dismiss similar lawsuits against Iowa and Oklahoma.

The Justice Department under the Biden administration had sued Texas over concerns that the law, known as Senate Bill 4, was unconstitutional and sought to supersede federal authority.

Signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023, the law would allow law enforcement to arrest migrants for illegal entry and give judges the authority to order them to leave the country. It took effect for just a few hours last year before a federal appeals court put it on hold.