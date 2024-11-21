Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Justice Department finds a pattern of misconduct by police in Trenton, New Jersey

Police in New Jersey’s capital have shown a pattern of misconduct, including excessive force and unlawful stops
FILE - Police stand guard at the perimeter of a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Police stand guard at the perimeter of a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By MIKE CATALINI – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey’s capital have shown a pattern of misconduct, including excessive force and unlawful stops, Justice Department officials said Thursday, in a report documenting arrests without a legal basis, officers escalating situations with aggression and unnecessary use of pepper spray.

The 45-page report comes after a roughly yearlong investigation into the Trenton Police Department, undertaken after an officer shot and paralyzed a young Black man who attempted to drive away when officers didn't tell them why they stopped him.

The Justice Department found the police department’s practices violate the Fourth Amendment and the report makes more than two dozen recommendations for remedial action.

“The people of Trenton deserve nothing less than fair and constitutional policing,” said U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger. “When police stop someone in Trenton, our investigation found that all too often they violated the constitutional rights of those they stopped, sometimes with tragic consequences.”

The DOJ report paints a scathing picture of a department with about 260 sworn officers in a city of nearly 90,000 people that is beset by poverty and crime, and is uniquely deprived of a property tax base that could fund public safety because of the many state government buildings in the city.

The report outlines an incident in which an officer from the department’s violent crimes unit chased a 16-year-old boy who matched the description of someone with a gun. The officer grabbed the boy by his neck, slammed him into the hood of a car and insulted him. The boy was not armed. The boy’s teacher approached the officer and told him the boy ran because he was scared of the police, the report says. The officer said that the police are out to help.

“That’s not how a Black man sees it,” the teacher explained.

“That’s how an intelligent man would see it,” the officer said, according to the report.

In another instance, a Black woman was in her parked car on a Trenton street in 2022 when a man who was her friend approached her to talk. An officer noticed him take something from his bag and concluded the woman must have been buying drugs. Officers drove the wrong way down a one-way street. The man ran and another officer opened the woman’s car door and grabbed her by the wrist. She asked what was going on and the officer used a vulgarity to tell her to get out of the car and threatened to pepper spray her. The police found no drugs and an arresting officer said he didn’t know why she had been stopped.

Similar scenes have played out repeatedly on Trenton’s streets. With inadequate supervision and little training on the legal rules and well-accepted police procedures that should constrain their conduct, Trenton police officers engage in a pattern or practice of violating those rules,” the report said.

FILE - Tape cordons off a scene of police activity, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lawsuit against troopers who investigated 11-year-old in murder case nears trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Self-defense hearing concludes for ex-Atlanta officer charged with murder
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Accused Craigslist killer of Cobb couple pleads not guilty
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nearly $100 million awarded to the family of a man fatally shot in his apartment by an...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Was it all a joke? How stand-up comedy helped reelect Trump16m ago
Airline CEOs and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg fight over regulations even after...17m ago
Students can now apply for federal college aid. Officials hope for a smoother rollout...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights