Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Justice Department charges man with arson at New Mexico Tesla dealership and GOP headquarters

The Justice Department has charged a man with vandalizing a Tesla dealership in New Mexico and setting fire to the headquarters of the state Republican Party
The charred doors that used to make up the entrance to the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters are propped up behind yellow caution tape in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The charred doors that used to make up the entrance to the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters are propped up behind yellow caution tape in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged a man with vandalizing a Tesla dealership in New Mexico and setting fire to the headquarters of the state Republican Party, according to court records unsealed Monday.

A criminal complaint charges Jamison R. Wagner, 40, with federal arson charges in connection with the vandalism in February at a Tesla showroom in Bernalillo, where authorities found two Tesla Model Y vehicles ablaze as well as spray-painted graffiti messages including "Die Elon" and "Die Tesla Nazi."

Elon Musk is the billionaire CEO of Tesla and a close ally of President Donald Trump who has helped engineer a massive downsizing of the federal government and purge of employees.

The arrest is part of a federal crackdown on what the attorney general has described as a wave of domestic terrorism against property carrying the logo of Musk's electric-car company.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previewed the arrest Thursday during a Cabinet meeting to highlight federal law enforcements' efforts to go after vandals in recent weeks targeting the electric-car company.

Wagner is also charged in connection with a fire last month at the Albuquerque headquarters of the New Mexico Republican Party. The fire badly burned the entrance and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the office, authorities said. Republican representatives also found spray paint on the side of the building about 50 feet (15 meters) from the entrance, saying “ICE=KKK,” according to New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela.

During a search of Wagner’s home and garage, investigators found eight assembled suspected incendiary devices, black and red spray paint and a cardboard stencil with the phrase “ICE=KKK” that had red spray paint on it, according to court papers.

An attorney for Wagner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department has charged four other cases against people accused of using Molotov cocktails to destroy Tesla cars and fire stations. The FBI last month created a task force to coordinate investigate efforts around the attacks with officials at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bondi has suggested prosecutors will make no plea deals with those charged in the Tesla attacks, telling the president at the White House Thursday that “there will be no negotiations, at your directive.”

Graffiti is seen on the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters behind yellow tape in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Monday, March 31, 2025 (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The charred entrance doors to the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters sit propped up behind yellow tape in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pauses during a news conference at the governor's official residence discussing the alleged arson that forced him, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Credit: AP

Fire set at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home is the latest in a string of political violence

2h ago

Georgia protests, big and small, show growing resistance against Trump administration

In Georgia and beyond, President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has galvanized liberal demonstrators in a way that hasn’t been seen in years.

Justice Department sharply criticizes judge who blocked enforcement of an order targeting a law firm

The Latest

Trader Drew Cohen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Stocks rally worldwide after Trump eases some of his tariffs on electronics, for now

10m ago

New York plane crash claims lives of high-achieving family celebrating a birthday

11m ago

US Army to control land on Mexico border as part of base, migrants could be detained, officials say

17m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.