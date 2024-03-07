Justice Department beefs up focus on artificial intelligence enforcement, warns of harsher sentences

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is stepping up its focus on artificial intelligence, with officials set to warn on Thursday that companies and people who deliberately misuse the technology to advance a white-collar crime like price fixing and market manipulation will be at risk for a harsher sentence.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will also say that the Justice Department will take into account how well a company is managing the risks of AI technology each time it assesses a corporate compliance program. Such a program is a set of policies and procedures designed to detect misconduct and to ensure that executives and employees are following the law.

The comments from the Justice Department's No. 2 leader underscore the extent to which law enforcement officials are concerned about how the rapidly developing technology could be exploited, by foreign adversaries or by domestic entities, to harm the U.S. Monaco disclosed the policy moves one day after the Justice Department announced charges against a former Google software engineer accused of stealing AI trade secrets from the Mountain View, California-based company while secretly working with two China-based companies.