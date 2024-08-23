Nation & World News

Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents

The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against real estate software company RealPage, accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices
FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. Texas' youth lockups remain beset by sexual abuse, excessive use of pepper spray and keeping children isolated in cells for most of the time, the DOJ said Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in a scathing report that accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of youths inside the facilities. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. Texas' youth lockups remain beset by sexual abuse, excessive use of pepper spray and keeping children isolated in cells for most of the time, the DOJ said Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in a scathing report that accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of youths inside the facilities. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against real estate software company RealPage Inc., accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices.

The lawsuit, filed alongside attorneys general in states including North Carolina and California, alleges the company of violating antitrust laws through its algorithm that landlords use to get recommended rental prices for apartments.

The algorithm allows landlords to align their prices and avoid competition that would keep rents down, Justice Department officials said. The complaint quotes one RealPage executive as saying “there is greater good in everybody succeeding versus essentially trying to compete against one another in a way that actually keeps the entire industry down.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "Americans should not have to pay more in rent because a company has found a new way to scheme with landlords to break the law."

Attorneys general in several states have separately sued RealPage alleging an illegal price-fixing scheme over its algorithmic pricing software.

In a statement posted on its website in June, RealPage called claims against the company “false and misleading,” and argued its software actually "contributes to a healthier and more efficient rental housing ecosystem.” RealPage said landlords decide their own rent prices and are free to reject the recommendations provided by its software.

It's the latest example of the Biden administration's aggressive antitrust enforcement.

The Justice Department sued Apple in March and in May announced a sweeping lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment. Antitrust enforcers have also opened investigations into the roles Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI have played in the artificial intelligence boom.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NY state urges appeals court to uphold Donald Trump’s nearly $500 million civil fraud...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Drive Planning

Alpharetta firm accused of being a $300M Ponzi scheme is in receivership
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google agreed to pay millions for California news. Journalists call it a bad deal7m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Authors sue Claude AI chatbot creator Anthropic for copyright infringement
The Latest
Second season of 'Pachinko' explores challenges for ethnic Koreans in Japan8m ago
Canadian union issues 72-hour strike warning to freight railroad hours after it resumes...10m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel's evacuation orders have displaced 90% of Gaza residents...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO departs company after meltdown following CrowdStrike outage2h ago