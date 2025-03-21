Justice Amy Coney Barrett's 'Listening to the Law' will give readers an inside account of the court

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book coming out in September that her publisher is billing as an invitation for "readers to see the Supreme Court through the lens of her experience."

“Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution” will be released Sept. 9, according to Sentinel Books, a conservative imprint of Penguin Random House.

“In ‘Listening to the Law,’ Justice Barrett illuminates her role and daily life as a justice, touching on everything from her deliberation process to dealing with media scrutiny,” Friday's announcement by Sentinel reads in part. “With the warmth and clarity that made her a popular law professor, she brings to life the making of the Constitution and lays out her approach to interpreting its text, inviting readers to wrestle with questions of originalism and to embrace the rich heritage of the Constitution.”