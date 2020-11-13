Justice Alito: COVID restrictions 'previously unimaginable'

Alito was particularly critical of two cases earlier this year where the court sided with states that, citing the coronavirus pandemic, imposed restrictions on the size of religious gatherings. In both cases, the court divided 5-4 in allowing those restrictions to continue with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court's liberals.

In May, the high court rejected an emergency appeal by a California church challenging attendance limits at worship services. The justices turned away a similar challenge by a Nevada church in July. Alito said in both cases the restrictions had "blatantly discriminated against houses of worship" and he warned that "religious liberty is in danger of becoming a second-class right."

Both cases came to the court before the death in September of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The liberal justice's replacement by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett could change how the court might come out on similar cases in the future. Currently before the court is a case involving the Catholic church and limits on in-person services in New York.