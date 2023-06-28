X

Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia

Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group have run onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia

LONDON (AP) — Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Wednesday.

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protester and carried the person about 50 meters (yards) before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary hoardings. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia batter David Warner corralled the other protester.

Some orange powder was released but only on the grass, away from the pitch.

“Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody,” London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Bairstow went to the England changing room to clean himself of some powder, Lord's staff quickly cleaned up what little orange fell on the grass, and play resumed about five minutes later.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other major sporting events in Britain this year. They held up the England team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London this month, and have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield.

"Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord's but around the country at other sporting venues," Marylebone Cricket Club CEO Guy Lavender said in a statement.

The activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

