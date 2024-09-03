Nation & World News

A Ugandan Olympic athlete was set on fire by her boyfriend

A Ugandan athlete has been attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend and is being treated for burns on 75% of her body
Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. A Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend on Sunday Sept. 1, 2024 and is currently receiving treatment for 75% burns, police said. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. A Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend on Sunday Sept. 1, 2024 and is currently receiving treatment for 75% burns, police said. (AP Photo)
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend and is receiving treatment for burns on 75% of her body, police said.

Rebecca Cheptegei, a distance runner who finished at the 44th position in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was attacked in her house in the western Trans Nzoia County.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema also sustained burn wounds, and the two are receiving specialized treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county's many athletic training centers.

A report filed by the local chief states that the couple was heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds. In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead with a postmortem report stating that she was strangled.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Afghan taekwondo para-athlete makes history with the first medal for the Refugee...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in alleged coup attempt in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Kenyan man wanted in Massachusetts for allegedly killing his girlfriend has been...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Korean shooter completes medal set after gold at Paralympics
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN nuclear watchdog head is in Ukraine out of renewed concern over Zaporizhzhia power...10m ago
The presidential campaigns brace for an intense sprint to Election Day15m ago
Party of one: Restaurants are catering to a growing number of solo diners21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?