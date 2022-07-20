Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

James Riley claimed the crash was “entirely survivable” and that it was the ensuing fire that killed the teenagers, but the judge dismissed his lawsuit's claim that Tesla designed defective lithium ion batteries that “burst into an uncontrollable and fatal fire” upon impact.

James Riley also said Tesla removed a speed limiter without his permission. He had ordered the instrument installed to prevent his son from driving at more than 85 mph (136 kph).

An investigation found that about a month before the crash, the teen asked workers at Tesla’s Dania Beach dealership to return the car to normal operating mode while it was being serviced.

Tesla denied negligence in disabling the speed limiter. The company argued that the teen’s parents were negligent in allowing him to drive the vehicle “when they were aware of his history of speeding and reckless driving,” according to the judge’s instructions to the jury.

Brooks, at the Center for Auto Safety, said other lawsuits are pending against Tesla involving the vehicle's autopilot and full self-driving systems.

Jurors recommended awarding the teen's mother Jenny Riley $6 million for pain and suffering, and $4.5 million to the father, the newspaper reported.

But the apportionment of responsibility means Tesla will only be liable for $105,000, Curt Miner, an attorney representing James Riley, told the South Florida SunSentinel. He did not return an email seeking information on distribution of the jury's award.