Jury starts deliberation in Texas officer’s murder trial

“He saw a firearm pointed at him and based upon his training, he reacted," Gill said. “He reacted tragically, but he reacted correctly under the law.”

But prosecutor Dale Smith described Dean as a "gung-ho, hard-charger" who gave Jefferson no chance to comply with his command to put her hands up. Smith also told jurors there's no evidence that Dean saw a gun.

“He didn’t know what he saw, he just shot,” Smith said.

The case was unusual for the relative speed with which, amid public outrage, the Fort Worth Police Department released video of the Oct. 12, 2019, shooting and arrested Dean. He’d completed the police academy the year before and quit the force without speaking to investigators.

Since then, the case was repeatedly postponed amid lawyerly wrangling, the terminal illness of Dean's lead attorney and the COVID-19 pandemic.