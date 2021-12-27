Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Jurors in Manhattan federal court also requested the transcripts of some trial testimony and the definition of “incitement.” Judge Alison J. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.

The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.