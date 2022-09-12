ajc logo
X

Jury selection starts in Nikola founder Milton's fraud trial

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Jury selection has begun in the fraud trial of Trevor Milton

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former executive chairman of Nikola Corp accused of lying about the electric truck startup's vehicles.

Milton was indicted last year on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud. Authorities have accused Milton, of Oakley, Utah, of making false claims about the company's technology, and said it led to some investors losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Milton pleaded not guilty, and has been free on $100 million bail.

Prosecutors allege that Milton's false claims included saying an early prototype of an electric truck could be driven when it only came close because company engineers rolled it down a hill for a commercial.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed separate civil charges.

Milton started Nikola in 2015 and announced that its stock would be publicly listed in 2020.

He resigned in September of that year after the company had signed a $2 billion agreement with General Motors but following a report making allegations of fraud.

At that time, Nikola said the report was filled with misleading statements and accusations.

Shares of Nikola reached a record high share price of close to $66 in mid-2020; they are currently trading at under $6.

The company paid $125 million last year to settle a civil case against it from the SEC. Nikola didn't admit to any wrongdoing in making that agreement.

Editors' Picks
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as he is pursued by Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
9h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
11h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
9h ago
The Latest
A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards
8m ago
US invites Mexico to join semiconductor production effort
10m ago
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco
11m ago
Featured
Fayetteville firefighters stand atop the final steep section of Stone Mountain to cheer on fellow firefighters Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, during the annual remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top