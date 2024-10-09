Nation & World News

Jury selection begins in corruption trial of longest-serving legislative leader in US history

Jury selection has begun in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history
FILE - Then- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, addresses the Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association brunch at the Crowne Plaza Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Springfield, Ill., prior to Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Then- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, addresses the Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association brunch at the Crowne Plaza Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Springfield, Ill., prior to Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)
By SOPHIA TAREEN – Associated Press
47 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection began Wednesday in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once the longest-serving legislative leader in American history.

The case against Madigan, who resigned in 2021, is one of Illinois' largest corruption trials in years. The 82-year-old is charged in a multimillion-dollar racketeering and bribery scheme that included the state's largest utility, ComEd.

Federal prosecutors allege the Chicago Democrat used his power not only as speaker but in other roles, including as head of the state Democratic Party, to run a “criminal enterprise” to amass even more wealth and power. A 23-count indictment against him includes racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and attempted extortion charges.

More than 1,000 people were mailed jury summonses. That number was narrowed to about 180 people who reported to federal court in Chicago on Wednesday. Attorneys asked potential jurors — identified only by numbers — questions about their knowledge of lobbyists, views on Chicago politicians and familiarity with Madigan, who was once considered the most powerful leader in Illinois politics.

“I’ve heard the name," said a potential juror identified as No. 1. "That’s all I really know about it.”

Another, identified as No. 3, said he was familiar with Madigan's time as speaker.

“He always had a reputation of doing things his way, which could be a good thing or a bad thing,” he said.

Madigan, who has pleaded not guilty, surveyed the potential jurors as they entered the courtroom. He appeared to take notes during the proceedings. His codefendant, a longtime lobbyist and Madigan confidant, Michael McClain sat at a nearby table.

Jury selection was expected to last through the week. Twelve jurors and six alternates will be chosen ahead of opening statements, which are expected early next week. Testimony is expected to last roughly three months.

Prosecutors allege Madigan used his influence to pass legislation favorable to electric utility ComEd. In return, ComEd offered kickbacks, jobs and contracts to Madigan loyalists.

Madigan and McClain have both denied wrongdoing.

“I was never involved in any criminal activity,” Madigan said when the charges were announced in 2022.

Much of the evidence expected at trial, including wiretapped conversations, has already been previewed in open court.

A sweeping federal investigation of public corruption in Illinois has led to the convictions of state legislators and Madigan's former chief of staff. McClain and three other ComEd officials were convicted in a separate but related case. They've yet to be sentenced.

Defense attorneys expect many juror challenges because of Madigan’s name recognition.

First elected to the Legislature in 1970, Madigan was speaker from 1983 to 2021, except for two years when Republicans were in control. He set much of Illinois' political agenda, deciding which pieces of legislation would see a vote. He controlled several campaign funds and oversaw political mapmaking.

___

The story has been updated to correct Madigan’s age to 82 from 83.

FILE - Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, then- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, the nameplate marking the desk of then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, is seen on a desk as the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center as the Illinois House of Representatives get set to hold a lame-duck legislative session session in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michael Madigan once controlled much of Illinois politics. Now the ex-House speaker heads...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade will testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
The Latest
Israeli defense minister warns an attack on Iran would be 'lethal' and 'surprising'11m ago
UN appoints former British diplomat Tom Fletcher as new humanitarian chief12m ago
The Latest: Tornado watches in effect as Category 4 storm approaches Florida16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Rockdale official dies after speaking at chemical fire public hearing
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant