Jury selection begins in Arbery death hate crimes trial

Jury selection began with U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood questioning the first panel of 25 potential jurors being as a group, and the high profile of Arbery’s killing was quickly apparent.

Wood asked the group: “Has anyone never heard anything about this case?”

A few moments passed as jury pool members sat silently with hands at their sides.

“I’ll let the record reflect that no hands were raised,” the judge said.

One potential juror raised her hand when the judge asked if anyone already believes any of the three defendants are guilty.

A different jury pool member told the judge she has known defendant Roddie Bryan for several years.

“He’s worked on mowers and farm equipment for me for about the last six years,” said the woman, identified only as juror No. 3.

She added: “I feel sorry for him.”

Asked by the judge if she could abide by her oath if chosen for the jury and still reach an impartial verdict, No. 3 replied: “I’d try.”

After questioning the jury pool members as a group for about an hour, Wood and attorneys on both sides conducted follow up questions with some potential jurors individually outside the courtroom.

In the state murder trial, defense attorneys argued the defendants were justified in chasing Arbery because they suspected he had committed crimes in their neighborhood. Travis McMichael testified that he opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him with fists and grabbed for his shotgun.

The McMichaels and Bryan have all filed motions for a new trial in Glynn County Superior Court, where they were convicted of murder and other charges. It can take months for that process to play out. If the motions for a new trial are denied, they will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court.