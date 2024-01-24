Jury seated in trial of Michigan mom whose son killed 4 at school

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury was selected Wednesday in the trial of a Michigan woman who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in a school shooting committed by her teenage son.

Prosecutors insist Jennifer Crumbley bears some responsibility for the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021. She's accused of failing to address 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley's mental health needs and making a gun accessible at home.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is not accused of knowing about her son's plans. But prosecutors say she and husband James Crumbley were grossly negligent. It's the first time parents have been charged in a mass school shooting.