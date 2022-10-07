ajc logo
X

Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

National & World News
By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press
4 hours ago
A Connecticut jury has resumed deliberations in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors resumed deliberating Friday on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax.

Deliberations in the civil trial began late Thursday afternoon but soon broke up for the day. The panel began its work Friday with a request for a dry-erase easel, markers, an eraser and a copy of the jury instructions.

Last year, Jones was found liable for damages. The jury's task is to decide how much Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay to relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and to an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.

The plaintiffs testified they have been tormented and threatened by people who believed that one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history was a con staged to build support for gun restrictions. Jones repeatedly publicized that false notion his “Infowars” show.

Twenty children and six adults were killed when a gunman stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.

Jones testified in the trial, saying he was "done saying I'm sorry" for calling the school shooting a hoax. His lawyers have argued that he's not responsible for the deeds of anyone who tormented the victims' families, and that they are overstating how much harm the conspiracy theory caused them.

Outside court, Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” that aims to stomp on his free speech rights and put him out of business.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Alex Jones trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/alex-jones

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Credit: H John Voorhees III

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout43m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
3h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegmania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
9h ago
The Latest
Nigeria's Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023
11m ago
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
13m ago
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
15m ago
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
3h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top