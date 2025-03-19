Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of pipeline company's lawsuit against Greenpeace, spokesperson says

A North Dakota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a pipeline company’s lawsuit accusing Greenpeace of defamation and disrupting the Dakota Access Pipeline project
FILE - Dakota Access pipeline protesters defy law enforcement officers who are trying to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction, Oct. 27, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D. (AP Photo/James MacPherson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dakota Access pipeline protesters defy law enforcement officers who are trying to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction, Oct. 27, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D. (AP Photo/James MacPherson, File)
By JACK DURA – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota jury reached a verdict on Monday in the trial of a pipeline company's lawsuit accusing the environmental advocacy group Greenpeace of defamation and disrupting the Dakota Access Pipeline project, according to a Greenpeace spokesperson.

Nine jurors deliberated the case brought by Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access against Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA, and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc., after a three-week trial.

The company alleged defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other claims against the Greenpeace defendants, and sought hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. The jury was to decide what damages, if any, to award.

The case reaches back to protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline and its Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation. For years the tribe has opposed the line as a risk to its water supply. The multistate pipeline has been transporting oil since mid-2017.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Trey Cox has said Greenpeace carried out a scheme to stop the pipeline’s construction. During opening statements, he alleged Greenpeace paid outsiders to come into the area and protest, sent blockade supplies, organized or led protester trainings, and made untrue statements about the project to stop it.

Attorneys for the Greenpeace entities said there is no evidence to the claims, that Greenpeace employees had little or no involvement in the protests and the organizations had nothing to do with Energy Transfer’s delays in construction or refinancing.

Greenpeace representatives have said the lawsuit is a critical test of First Amendment free speech and protest rights and could threaten the organization’s future. A spokesperson for Energy Transfer previously said the lawsuit is about Greenpeace not following the law, not free speech.

FILE - Protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline congregate, Nov. 21, 2016, on a long-closed bridge on a state highway near Cannon Ball., N.D., near their camp in southern North Dakota. (AP Photo/James MacPherson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline stands in the background as a children sled down a hill in Cannon Ball, N.D. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Credit: AP

Pipeline company’s lawsuit against Greenpeace goes to a North Dakota jury

Midwest carbon-capture pipeline could be delayed after eminent domain ban in South Dakota

Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants

The Latest

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband

4m ago

West Virginia couple sentenced to maximum of decades in prison for abusing adopted children

6m ago

Brush fire, smoky conditions shut down road leading in and out of Florida Keys

9m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says