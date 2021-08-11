Jury of 7 men, 5 women to hear R Kelly sex trafficking case

The panel was sworn in on Wednesday after dozens of potential jurors were screened by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in federal court in Brooklyn.

The judge sought assurances from prospective jurors that they could remain impartial despite the bad publicity swirling around Kelly since his 2019 arrest. Some told her that they were mainly aware of Kelly from his smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly." Many said they knew little or nothing about the case.