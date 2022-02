Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Corfman’s attorneys rubbed her back seemingly to comfort her after the verdict was read.

After court, attorney Neil Roman maintained that because jurors didn’t rule Corfman defamed Moore when she told The Washington Post he molested her, they must have given credibility to her claim.

“This is not a victory for Roy Moore. It is not a vindication of him. Although we are disappointed that the jury did not find that Mr. Moore statements about Leigh rose to the level of defamation, we are gratified that the jury necessarily found Leigh was telling the truth about her experiences with Mr. Moore in 1979,” Roman said.

After meeting for about an hour Tuesday, the jury asked to view videos when they returned Wednesday of statements Moore made at campaign events and in media interviews denying the accusations.

Jurors also asked for a definition of defamation under state law. Circuit Judge John Rochester repeated instructions on the law, including that to find defamation, jurors must determine that Moore or Corfman made false public statements — either knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth — that damaged the reputation of the other.

Although Corfman was seeking only a declaration that she was defamed, Moore was asking for money.

Corfman’s allegations, first reported by The Washington Post, upended Moore’s Republican campaign in 2017 and he lost to Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor who became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years. Jones lost the next election to Republican Tommy Tuberville, who now holds the Senate seat.

Moore, a conservative Christian known as the “Ten Commandment judge" for displaying the Old Testament laws in courthouses, was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for violating judicial ethics rules.

Caption Leigh Corfman looks on as her attorney comments as they leave the courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday morning Feb. 2, 2022. A jury has found that no defamation occurred in dueling lawsuits between Roy Moore and Corfman, the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14. Corfman came forward during the 2017 Senate race and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. (Mickey Welsh /The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Caption Roy Moore, left, and his attorneys Melissa Isaak and Julian McPhillips comment as they leave the courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A jury has found that no defamation occurred in dueling lawsuits between Moore and Leigh Corfman, the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14. Corfman came forward during the 2017 Senate race and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. (Mickey Welsh /The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Caption Roy Moore, left, and his attorneys Melissa Isaak and Julian McPhillips comment as they leave the courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A jury has found that no defamation occurred in dueling lawsuits between Moore and Leigh Corfman, the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14. Corfman came forward during the 2017 Senate race and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. (Mickey Welsh /The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)