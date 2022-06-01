BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
ajc logo
X

Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Combined ShapeCaption
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

National & World News
By CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was charged Wednesday by a grand jury with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.

The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.

Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but did not disclose charges, saying proceedings were ongoing.

The domestic terrorism charge accuses Gendron of killing “because of the perceived race and/or color” of his victims.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the domestic terrorism hate crime law in August 2019, in the wake of a mass shooting targeting Mexicans at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The measure, dubbed the “Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act” after an attack at a rabbi’s home in Munsey, New York, was signed into law on April 3, 2020, and took effect Nov. 1, 2020.

The charge, Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree, is punishable with a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Murder charges were filed for each of the victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included eight shoppers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries.

The gunman, carrying an AR-15-style rifle he had recently purchased, opened fire on Saturday afternoon shoppers at the only supermarket in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

The shooting, followed 10 days later by a mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers inside a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, has renewed a national debate about gun control and violent extremism.

Federal authorities also are investigating the possibility of hate crime charges against Gendron, who apparently detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was livestreamed from a helmet-mounted camera.

Gendron drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible, investigators have said.

His attorney, Brian Parker, said he had not seen the indictment and could not comment, adding that prosecution and defense attorneys have been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Sisak contributed from New York.

Combined ShapeCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A group prays at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

FILE - A group prays at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A group prays at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Jordan and Heather Delorm, friends of Buffalo shooting victim Roberta Drury, visit a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Michael Jordan and Heather Delorm, friends of Buffalo shooting victim Roberta Drury, visit a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Jordan and Heather Delorm, friends of Buffalo shooting victim Roberta Drury, visit a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city's Black neighborhoods, like many others around the nation, had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city's Black neighborhoods, like many others around the nation, had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city's Black neighborhoods, like many others around the nation, had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Combined ShapeCaption
A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Editors' Picks
Alex Anthopoulos on the Braves: ‘Our talent speaks for itself’43m ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
5h ago
81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
1h ago
Mo’Nique’s latest feud is with D.L. Hughley
5h ago
Mo’Nique’s latest feud is with D.L. Hughley
5h ago
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
10h ago
The Latest
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
7m ago
EXPLAINER: Alopecia affects millions, including kids
8m ago
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
9m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top