Jury in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial may not be finalized until Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in the sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't expected to be finalized until Friday, two days later than expected.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted a request by lawyers Wednesday for extra time to decide who they will eliminate from the list of prospective jurors. It's the last step of a jury selection process that began when potential jurors filled out questionnaires last week.

For the past three days, the judge has been questioning prospective jurors one at a time to see who can be fair and unbiased. On Friday, lawyers on each side will be permitted to eliminate several individuals from the panel of jurors — for reasons they usually do not have to explain. That procedure, which typically takes an hour or less, produces the final jury of 12 plus alternates.