BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 reopens after fleeing driver causes wreck, GSP says
ajc logo
X

Jury hears opening statements at NYC trial of Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Potential jurors in the criminal trial of Donald Trump's inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack have been quizzed by the judge on a tricky topic: What do they think of the former president? (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Potential jurors in the criminal trial of Donald Trump's inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack have been quizzed by the judge on a tricky topic: What do they think of the former president? (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

National & World News
By TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
A close ally of Donald Trump is in court fighting charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates

NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of Donald Trump used his access to the former Republican president to secretly help the United Arab Emirates try to gain influence over American foreign policy in a scheme about “power and money,” a prosecutor said Wednesday at a federal trial.

A lawyer for Tom Barrack countered that his client has a spotless record of only pursuing legitimate business and political interests.

The exchange came during opening statements in the case against Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

A prosecutor told the New York City jury that under the direction of UAE leaders, Barrack provided them with sensitive inside information about the Trump campaign and administration. At the same time, the energy-rich U.S. ally poured millions of dollars into business ventures operated by Barrack and his co-defendants, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Hiral Mehta.

“When Donald Trump ran for president, the defendants saw an opportunity — an opportunity to use Barrack’s unique access to gain power and money for themselves,” Mehta said.

Barrack, he added, considered himself the “eyes, ears and voice" of the UAE, which at one point asked him to find out who Trump was considering for secretary of state and other key Cabinet positions.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Steven Schachter insisted there was no evidence that Barrack ever took orders from the UAE or betrayed his country by becoming a covert agent.

“Tom Barrack is his own man,” he said. “Everything that Tom did, you’re going to see that he did as his own man, making his own decisions.”

A lawyer for Matthew Grimes, a co-defendant of Barrack who’s on trial with him, said Wednesday in his opening statement that Grimes was a lackey at Barrack’s firm who was never in a position to be a foreign agent.

The government’s first witness was an expert on Middle East affairs who is expected to continue testifying on Thursday.

Barrack, 75, was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail.

Before being indicted, Barrack drew attention by raising $107 million for the former president’s inaugural celebration following the 2016 election. The event was scrutinized both for its lavish spending and for attracting foreign officials and businesspeople looking to lobby the new administration.

The Los Angeles-based private equity manager was a key figure in UAE investments in a tech fund and real estate totaling $374 million. Prosecutors say that while he was nurturing those business deals, he convinced Trump to take meeting and phone calls with UAE leaders.

Other efforts included drafting a campaign speech for Trump that praised a member of the country’s royal family, passing information back to the Emiratis about how senior U.S. officials felt about a boycott of Qatar, and promising to advance the interests of the UAE if he were appointed as an ambassador or envoy to the Middle East.

Such an appointment “would give ABU DHABI more power!” Barrack wrote in one message obtained by federal prosecutors, referring to the capital of UAE, which commands tens of billions of dollars in wealth funds from its oil and gas deposits.

The U.S. government is seeking to present evidence at trial that Barrack was in close communication with the UAE’s director of national intelligence, Ali al-Shamsi.

“Al Shamsi was one of the most important UAE government officials that the defendants communicated with as part of the charged scheme, particularly given his senior role in UAE intelligence operations, and testimony regarding his role and responsibilities is central to this case,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Editors' Picks
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
The DeKalb County Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved a policy to comply with the state's new "divisive concepts" law. School board Chair Vickie Turner, shown at a meeting in April, said Wednesday, “At the end of the day, it is a requirement that we pass this policy.” (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
4h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
According to the Aurora Theatre, Billie O’ Osborne Jr, aka Evan Phillips, goes by Boo Jay for short and is a "rambunctious young student at Hooper-Renwick by day and a scholar of the cemetery by night. His favorite after-school activity is to guide his friends through the town’s haunted cemetery." COURTESY AURORA THEATRE

Credit: custom

Prepare to be scared, Lawrenceville ghost tours return
The Latest
From left; U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere; PNC Financial Services Group Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak; JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan; Truist Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO William Rogers Jr.; and Wells Fargo President and CEO Charles Scharf are sworn in as they appear before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Bank CEOs warn that US economy faces 'daunting' challenges
9m ago
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
10m ago
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
14m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
13h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top