Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot

Reffitt faces five felony counts — obstruction of an official proceeding, being unlawfully present on Capitol grounds while armed with a firearm, transporting firearms during a civil disorder, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and obstructing justice. The obstructing justice charge relates to his alleged threats against his children.

Reffitt was arrested less than a week after the riot. He has been jailed in Washington for months.

Reffitt is a member of the “Texas Three Percenters” and bragged about his involvement in the riot to other members of the group, according to prosecutors. The Three Percenters militia movement refers to the myth that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.

Rocky Hardie, a self-described Texas Three Percenters member, testified that he and Reffitt both had holstered handguns strapped to their bodies when they attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally just before the riot erupted.

Reffitt had the holstered gun under his jacket, was carrying zip-tie handcuffs and was wearing body armor when he and other rioters advanced on police officers on the west side of the Capitol, according to prosecutors. Reffitt is not accused of entering the building. He retreated after an officer pepper-sprayed him in the face, prosecutors said.

Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified that his father told him and his sister, then 16, that they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities and said “traitors get shot.”

More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. A verdict in his case could have an enormous impact on many others. A conviction could give prosecutors more leverage over defendants facing the most serious charges. An acquittal could embolden other defendants to seek more favorable plea deals or gamble on trials of their own.

This artist sketch depicts Judge Dabney Friedrich looking out from the bench during jury selection for Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, top right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Seated from front left are members of the U.S. prosecution legal team, Tim Ryan, Risa Berkower, Jeff Nestler, and Amanda Rohde.

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.