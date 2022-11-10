ajc logo
X

Jury deliberations begin in rape civil case vs. Paul Haggis

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Jurors have begun deliberating in a civil trial involving Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis and a publicist who accused him of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Thursday in a civil trial involving Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis and a publicist who accused him of rape.

The jury heard three weeks of testimony. Haggis and accuser Haleigh Breest spent days on the witness stand giving their divergent accounts of what happened between them on Jan. 31, 2013.

Both agree he invited her to his apartment for a drink after they crossed paths at a movie premiere.

Breest, 36, says Haggis quickly became sexually aggressive and, though she told him she wasn't willing, forced her to perform oral sex and raped her.

Haggis, 69, says that the encounter was consensual and that Breest initiated parts of it.

Breest is seeking unspecified damages from the screenwriter-director. He was a longtime TV writer before he penned early-2000s best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash” and directed the latter.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Breest has done.

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Editors' Picks

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

The Jolt: Walker starts sprint to runoff with GOP reinforcements 4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
4h ago

UPDATE: Teen killed, man arrested in Gwinnett hotel parking lot shooting
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
8m ago
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
11m ago
Egypt: COP27 Focus should be climate, not jailed activist
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
20h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top