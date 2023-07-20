Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in a South Florida courtroom began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, and the 24-year-old artist could face a possible death sentence if convicted of the fatal shooting of two childhood friends.

Broward County prosecutors delivered their closing argument Thursday morning in the October 2018 shooting deaths. They reminded jurors that the fatal shots came from inside a Jeep where the victims had been shot, and by every account, from the seat where YNW Melly was sitting, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had his breakout in 2017 and went on to work with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019, a month before Demons was arrested on murder charges.

Killed were Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case and will be tried separately.

After killing Williams and Thomas — prosecutors said — Demons and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades, where they shot at the back and passenger sides of Henry’s Jeep from the outside to make it look like Williams and Thomas had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Defense lawyers, in presenting their closing argument Thursday afternoon, focused on the fact that the gun used in the shooting was never recovered. They also told jurors that YNW Melly had no apparent motive.

Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said that lacks credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Calhoun Police Department

UPDATE: Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia23m ago

Volunteer Georgia military unit general resigns following role in bawdy rap video
5h ago

New ‘race-neutral’ college recruitment tool aims to create diversity
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
6h ago
The Latest
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1...
12m ago
The Gaslight Anthem were labeled 'Bruce Springsteen copycats.' Now the Boss is on their...
15m ago
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology...
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
6h ago
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top