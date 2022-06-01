Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial

The seven-person civil jury resumed deliberations Wednesday morning after deliberating for about nine hours over two days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.