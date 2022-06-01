BreakingNews
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road
Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

National & World News
By DENISE LAVOIE, Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The seven-person civil jury resumed deliberations Wednesday morning after deliberating for about nine hours over two days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with "actual malice," meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

Depp hasn't been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He's spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.

Actor Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he departs the Fairfax County Courthouse Friday, May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Va.

Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse Friday, May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Va.

