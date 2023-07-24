Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial in London

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey have retired to begin deliberations on allegations by four men dating back two decades

LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey retired to begin deliberations on Monday on allegations against the actor by four men that date back two decades.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The case went to the jury about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey's defense lawyer said during closing arguments last week that three of the men are liars and he suggested jurors not convict him for making a "clumsy pass" at a fourth man.

The prosecutor called Spacey a "sexual bully" who took advantage of his power as a major celebrity and took what he wanted when he wanted it.

The acts alleged between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia transportation official gets another $100,000 raise
1h ago

Credit: AP

Jamie Foxx speaks for first time since Atlanta hospitalization
2h ago

Credit: JASON VORHEES / Macon Telegraph

Georgia medical marijuana grower forges ahead as state licenses stall
2h ago

Credit: JASON VORHEES / Macon Telegraph

Georgia medical marijuana grower forges ahead as state licenses stall
2h ago

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Georgia text about Trump’s 2020 defeat gets federal scrutiny
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
4m ago
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
5m ago
At least 17 bodies have been recovered after a migrant boat capsized off Senegal's...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
4h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top