Jury begins deliberations in trial of Illinois landlord charged with murdering Muslim boy

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A jury in Illinois began deliberations on Friday in the criminal trial of a landlord charged for the brutal 2023 attack on a Palestinian American family that killed a 6-year-old and wounded his mother.

Closing arguments concluded just before noon in the trial of Joseph Czuba, 73, and the case went to the jury.

Czuba faces murder and hate crime charges in the fatal stabbing of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of his mother, Hanan Shaheen on Oct. 14, 2023 in Plainfield, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Chicago. Authorities alleged the family — who were renting rooms in Czuba's house — was targeted because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.