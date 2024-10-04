Nation & World News

Jurors in trial of Salman Rushdie's attacker likely won't hear about his motive

Jurors who will be picked for the trial of a man who severely injured author Salman Rushdie in a knife attack likely won’t hear about the fatwa that authorities have said motivated him to act
Had Matar, charged with attempted murder for stabbing author Salman Rushdie more than a dozen times, is escorted into the courtroom for a hearing in Chautauqua County Court, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Mayville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Had Matar, charged with attempted murder for stabbing author Salman Rushdie more than a dozen times, is escorted into the courtroom for a hearing in Chautauqua County Court, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Mayville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
By CAROLYN THOMPSON – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) —

Jurors picked for the trial of a man who severely injured author Salman Rushdie in a knife attack likely won't hear about the fatwa that authorities have said motivated him to act, a prosecutor said Friday.

“We're not going there,” District Attorney Jason Schmidt said during a conference in preparation for the Oct. 15 start of Hadi Matar's trial in Chautauqua County Court. Schmidt said raising a motive was unnecessary, given that the attack was witnessed and recorded by a live audience who had gathered to hear Rushdie speak.

Potential jurors will nevertheless face questions meant to root out implicit bias because Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, is the son of Lebanese immigrants and practices Islam, Judge David Foley said. He said it would be foolish to assume potential jurors had not heard about the fatwa through media coverage of the case.

Matar, 26, is charged with attempted murder for stabbing Rushdie, 77, more than a dozen times, blinding him in one eye, as he took the stage at a literary conference at the Chautauqua Institution in August 2022.

A separate federal indictment charges him with terrorism, alleging Matar was attempting to carry out a fatwa, a call for Rushdie's death, first issued in 1989.

Defense attorney Nathaniel Barone sought assurances that jurors in the state trial would be properly vetted, fearing the current global unrest would influence their feelings toward Matar, who he said faced racism growing up.

“We're concerned there may be prejudicial feelings in the community,” said Barone, who also has sought a change of venue out of Chautauqua County. The request is pending before an appellate court.

Rushdie spent years in hiding after the Ayatollah Khomeini issued the fatwa over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Rushdie slowly began to reemerge into public life in the late 1990s, and he has traveled freely over the past two decades.

The author, who detailed the attack and his recovery in a memoir, is expected to testify early in Matar's trial.

Had Matar, charged with attempted murder for stabbing author Salman Rushdie more than a dozen times, is escorted into the courtroom for a hearing in Chautauqua County Court, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Mayville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Had Matar, charged with attempted murder for stabbing author Salman Rushdie more than a dozen times, is escorted into the courtroom for a hearing in Chautauqua County Court, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Mayville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Salman Rushdie poses for a portrait to promote his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" on April 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man is sentenced to 35 years for shooting 2 Jewish men as they left Los Angeles...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mother of Egyptian activist starts hunger strike to call for his release
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mississippi asks court to set execution for man on death row since 1976
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Carolina sets Nov. 1 execution as state ramps up use of death chamber
The Latest
A week after Helene hit, thousands still without water struggle to find enough6m ago
Former county sheriff has been appointed to lead the Los Angeles police force9m ago
In Michigan, Harris works to solidify union support amid signs some of it could be...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship