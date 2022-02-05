Jurors deliberate life sentence for Waffle House shooter

The jury is mulling the two penalty options for 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing family members of the four people killed testify for about two hours. They sobbed and trembled as they talked about their loved ones and how losing them continues to fracture their lives more than three years later.

Jurors can either give Reinking the chance for parole after 51 years in prison, or sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors in 2020 indicated they would not seek the death penalty and would seek life without parole.