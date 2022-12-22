ajc logo
X

Jurors deciding whether Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

National & World News
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Jurors have began deliberating at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and leaving her wounded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

The jury of seven women and five men received the case late Thursday morning after Lanez's defense completed a closing argument from a day earlier and Los Angeles County prosecutors gave a brief rebuttal.

They will decide on three felony counts brought against the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, who has pleaded not guilty: discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The counts could lead to up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020. She needed surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

In closing arguments, prosecutors emphasized the courage it took for her to come forward and the vitriol she has faced for it. They said she had no incentive to tell anything but the truth.

Lanez's lawyer alleged in his closing that the shots were actually fired by Megan's then-best-friend Kelsey Harris in a jealous fight over Lanez, who tried to stop the shooting. The attorney, George Mgdesyan, alleges Megan created a more sympathetic narrative by pinning the shooting on Lanez.

Harris denied being the shooter and previously identified Lanez as the one holding the gun. Her attorney, in an email, declined to comment on her involvement.

Lanez — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major-label albums. His last two reached the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.

Megan Thee Stallion was already a major rising star at the time of the shooting, and her prominence has surged since. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and had No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, and as a guest on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job1h ago

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bainbridge senator resigns to take new state health care job
1h ago

Credit: AL DRAGO

Opinion: Still too much GOP silence about Jan. 6
9h ago

Credit: AL DRAGO

Opinion: Still too much GOP silence about Jan. 6
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Sixth defendant in YSL RICO indictment enters negotiated guilty plea
52m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
6m ago
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion
18m ago
Trump's taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top