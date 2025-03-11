Junior Bridgeman, businessman and basketball standout for Louisville and Milwaukee Bucks, dies at 71

According to media reports, Bridgeman suffered a medial emergency at a Louisville hotel during a fundraising event Tuesday.

Bridgeman’s 711 games played for Milwaukee ranks third in franchise history, behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. His No. 2 jersey was retired by the Bucks in 1988.

“His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders and, last September, Junior’s professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner,” the Bucks said in a statement. “His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization.”

The Bucks announced Bridgeman had bought a stake in the team last year at a news conference that included co-owner Jimmy Haslam, coach Doc Rivers, general manager Jon Horst and most of the team's current players. Bridgeman said afterward he had a 10% stake.

“The opportunity to get back involved with the team in a different way and take advantage of it was something that was kind of a dream,” Bridgeman said at the time.

During his playing days, Bridgeman was involved in one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

After the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bridgeman out of Louisville with the eighth pick in the 1975 draft, they sent him to Milwaukee as part of the trade that brought Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the West Coast.

Bridgeman played for the Bucks from 1975-84 and then spent two years with the Los Angeles Clippers before coming back to Milwaukee for his final NBA season in 1986-87. He ranks seventh in Bucks history in field goals (4,142), ninth in points (9,892) and 10th in minutes (18,054).

According to the Bucks, Bridgeman's survivors include his wife, Doris, and children Eden, Justin and Ryan.

