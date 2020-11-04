June retrial date set for ex-CIA engineer in leak case

Schulte worked as a coder at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where some of the CIA's digital sleuths design computer code to spy on foreign adversaries.

The same jury that deadlocked on the most serious charges also convicted him of contempt of court and making false statements.

Prosecutors have argued that Schulte was a disgruntled employee who pulled off the largest leak of classified information in CIA history as an act of revenge.

Schulte, originally from Lubbock, Texas, was blamed for the theft after a year-long investigation that commenced when the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks published the so-called Vault 7 leak in 2017.

By the time he was arrested, Schulte had left the agency after falling out with colleagues and supervisors and was living in New York City.

Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff told jurors at Schulte's first trial that investigators could not be sure who took the data because the CIA network in question “was the farthest thing from being secure.”

“Hundreds of people had access to it,” she said. “Hundreds of people could have stolen it.”