July 4 parade funerals conclude with tribute to slain dad

Services for the five other victims have been held since the shooting. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack.

Also on Monday, the family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed with a spinal cord injury in the shooting, said in a statement that the boy remains in critical condition but is making some “hopeful progress.”

According to the statement, the boy is no longer on a ventilator, but is breathing on his own. And the boy took his first brief ride in a wheelchair over the weekend.

Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)