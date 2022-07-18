ajc logo
X

July 4 parade funerals conclude with tribute to slain dad

Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

National & World News
Updated 58 minutes ago
A funeral service was held Monday afternoon for the last of seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade, as family and friends gathered in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A funeral service was held Monday afternoon for the last of seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade, as family and friends gathered in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy.

Attendees at McCarthy's funeral filled up nearby parking lots before heading inside the funeral home in Skokie. Unlike the services last week for McCarthy's wife, Irina, the services were not livestreamed.

In an obituary, the 37-year-old was described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.”

The couple were killed at the parade in nearby Highland Park. They left behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy. In all, an online fundraiser has raised more than $3.2 million for the boy.

“Kevin’s irrepressible zest for life and his family and friends will remain with us always,” his family wrote in the obituary. “We love you.”

Services for the five other victims have been held since the shooting. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack.

Also on Monday, the family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed with a spinal cord injury in the shooting, said in a statement that the boy remains in critical condition but is making some “hopeful progress.”

According to the statement, the boy is no longer on a ventilator, but is breathing on his own. And the boy took his first brief ride in a wheelchair over the weekend.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners arrive at the Donnellan Family Funeral Services for the funeral of Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners depart Donnellan Family Funeral Services after a funeral for Kevin McCarthy, who was killed at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 18, 2022, in Skokie, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Relocation of Forest Cove residents behind schedule11h ago
B.J. Ojulari leans on advice from brother Azeez, former UGA linebacker
5h ago
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments
5h ago
Italian market Il Bottegone to open this month at Halcyon in Alpharetta
7h ago
Italian market Il Bottegone to open this month at Halcyon in Alpharetta
7h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
4h ago
The Latest
HR Derby: Alonso advances to keep hopes alive for 3-peat
8m ago
Steph Curry steps out of comfort zone as host of The ESPYS
8m ago
Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery
15m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top