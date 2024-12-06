Nation & World News

Julien Guerrier leads Nedbank Golf Challenge with defending champion Max Homa 2 strokes back

Julien Guerrier has taken a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City
40 minutes ago

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Julien Guerrier took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday, while defending champion Max Homa was two strokes back.

Guerrier, who needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European tour win at the Andalucia Masters in October, shot an impressive 4-under 68 in windy conditions at the Gary Player Golf and Country Club.

Homa led for much of the day before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th erased a two-shot advantage.

Guerrier’s fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque and home favorite Ockie Strydom were tied one stroke off the lead.

“It’s a privilege to score under par in tough conditions like that,” Guerrier said. “It was difficult to stay patient.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler has new putting grip and trails Cameron Young by 3 in Bahamas
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ryggs Johnston wins Australian Open for first title. Jiyai Shin wins women's event
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ryggs Johnston goes from a tiny Montana town to Australian Open champion: Analysis
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
The Latest
Indiana Supreme Court denies stay of execution; first state execution in 15 years moves...5m ago
Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the...6m ago
Hall of Famer Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN for an extended time to deal with...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota