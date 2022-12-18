ajc logo
X

Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction

National & World News
29 minutes ago
The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction.

The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector.

Bidding on the ball opened on Nov. 29 and ended Saturday. The minimum opening bid was set at $1 million.

The home run ball was consigned to Goldin in November by Cory Youmans. He was sitting in the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4 when Judge led off the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers and connected. Youmans snared the drive on the fly with his glove.

“That’s the magic of sports — this ball didn’t only change Aaron’s life, it changed the life of the fan who was in the stadium that night, too,” Goldin said in a statement. "We’re so proud to have been trusted by Cory to present this piece of history for public auction.”

Youmans identified the buyer only by his first name.

“Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent,” Youmans said in a statement. “Joe seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history."

Roger Maris, a former Yankee, set the old record of 61 in 1961.

The highest price paid at auction for a baseball is $3 million. It was for one hit by Mark McGwire on Sept. 27, 1998, to reach 70 for the season. Comic book creator and artist Todd McFarlane bought the ball.

After completing one of the greatest seasons and winning the AL MVP, Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees.

Judge said in a conference call before the auction that he was not going to bid on the ball.

“He caught the ball, he’s the one that made the play out there in left field, so it’s his right to do what he wants with it," Judge said of Youmans. "Hopefully he’s making the right decision for him and his family.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game 2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
20h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State

Credit: TNS

Inactives: Falcons at Saints
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Noah Berger

Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals
12m ago
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged for punching daughter
14m ago
Banchero scores 31 as Magic win second straight in Boston
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top