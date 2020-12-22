Judge won't try Black man in courtroom with white portraits

He said he was concerned that the portraits "may serve as unintended but implicit symbols that suggest the courtroom may be a place historically administered by whites for whites.”

Bernhard said 45 of the 47 portraits hanging in the courtrooms are of white jurists.

Prosecutors offered no objection to the request, Bernhard said in his ruling.

Dawn Butorac, the chief public defender in Fairfax County, called the judge's ruling “a very, very, very small step in a long overdue journey to battle systemic racism” in the judicial system.

Shipp's trial is scheduled for Jan. 4. Bernhard's ruling does not affect whether other judges in the courtroom must take judicial portraits into account.

Earlier this year, a judge ordered a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee removed from a courtroom in Louisa County.

Bernhard was born in El Salvador and elected to the bench in 2017 by the state legislature.