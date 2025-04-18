Judge won’t take further steps to enforce his order in AP case against Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday denied a request by The Associated Press that he take further steps to enforce his order last week that the White House stop blocking AP's access to cover events because the outlet won't rename the Gulf of Mexico in its reports.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, who handed the AP a victory last week in its efforts to end the ban, said it’s too soon to say the President Trump is violating his order — as the AP suggests.

“We are not at the point where we can make much of a determination one way or another,” said McFadden, ruling from the bench.