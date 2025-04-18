Breaking: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after gunfire at Fulton hotel near I-20
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge won’t take further steps to enforce his order in AP case against Trump administration

A federal judge on has denied a request by The Associated Press that he take further steps to enforce his order last week that the White House stop blocking AP’s access to cover events because the outlet won’t rename the Gulf of Mexico in its reports
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington, as Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington, as Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By DAVID BAUDER – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday denied a request by The Associated Press that he take further steps to enforce his order last week that the White House stop blocking AP's access to cover events because the outlet won't rename the Gulf of Mexico in its reports.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, who handed the AP a victory last week in its efforts to end the ban, said it’s too soon to say the President Trump is violating his order — as the AP suggests.

“We are not at the point where we can make much of a determination one way or another,” said McFadden, ruling from the bench.

For two months, the White House has essentially banned AP reporters and photographers from their traditional spot covering events in smaller spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One. The AP says it’s a violation of its free-speech rights to punish a news outlet for an editorial decision — an argument McFadden has endorsed.

In response, the White House this week issued a new press policy that occasionally lets the AP and other wire services into events it used to routinely cover at all times.

Since McFadden’s ruling took effect, an AP photographer was allowed into the Oval Office on Thursday after three days of being blocked. A reporter has yet to be allowed back in, but the White House said an AP reporter will be part of the coverage rotation on Saturday — when reporters will follow Trump in a van to where he plans to play golf.

AP lawyers also appeared before a three-judge federal appeals court panel Thursday over the same issue.

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

The Associated Press logo is displayed at the news organization's world headquarters in New York on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Jackson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Associated Press logo is displayed at the news organization's world headquarters in New York on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Jackson)

Credit: AP

Despite a court order, White House bars AP from Oval Office event

AP and the Trump administration argue over presidential access before appeals judges

The White House is starting a new media policy that restricts wire services' access to the president

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Federal judge to pause the Trump administration’s plans for mass layoffs at the CFPB

2m ago

A US citizen was held for pickup by ICE even after proving he was born in the country

8m ago

Deadly US airstrike on Yemeni oil port appears to escalate Trump's campaign against the Houthis

16m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.