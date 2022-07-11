Judge won't delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

"What’s the point of going to trial here if there are no defenses?” Schoen asked.

“Agreed,” Nichols responded.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Schoen said he questioned whether Bannon could effectively defend himself given Nichols’ rulings and hinted he would appeal.

“He’s the judge,” Schoen said of Nichols. “That’s why they have a court of appeals.”

The judge said earlier in the hearing that Bannon could argue he thought the deadline to respond to the subpoena may not have been “operative.”

Bannon had been one of the highest-profile Trump-allied holdouts in refusing to testify before the committee, leading to two criminal counts of contempt of Congress last year for resisting the committee’s subpoena. He has argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege. The committee contends such a claim is dubious because Trump had fired Bannon from the White House in 2017 and Bannon was thus a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president in the run-up to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon contacted the committee over the weekend after Trump issued a letter saying he would waive any claim of executive privilege to testify before what the former president called an “unselect committee of political thugs and hacks.”

Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

Steve Bannon's attorney, David Schoen, arrives at the Federal Courthouse for a hearing for Bannon on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Bannon, a former White House strategist and ally of President Donald Trump, was indicted late last year on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. District Judge Carl Nichols is deciding whether Bannon's trial should be delayed until October. Steve Bannon did not arrive at the courthouse.

