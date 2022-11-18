Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election

State lawmakers intentionally created a distinction between primary and general elections on one hand and runoff elections on the other, Nkwonta said. That makes sense, he reasoned, because of the condensed time period before a runoff.

“The legislature has provided voting opportunities that the state now seeks to withdraw," Nkwonta said. “That is unlawful.”

Charlene McGowan, a lawyer for the state, rejected assertions that Raffensperger was cherry-picking parts of the law.

“This is a legal issue, it's not a policy one," she told the judge. “The issue is what does Georgia law require?”

McGowan argued that there are two types of elections in Georgia: primary elections and general elections. Runoffs are a continuation of one of those two types of election and, therefore, do not have different rules for allowing early voting after a holiday.

Warnock and Walker were forced into a Dec. 6 runoff because neither won a majority in the midterm election this month.

Under Georgia’s 2021 election law, there will be only four weeks between the general election and the runoff — with Thanksgiving in the middle. Many Georgians will be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28.

The lawsuit says the state’s interpretation of the law hurts Warnock in particular because Democrats tend to push early voting more than Republicans.

It’s not clear how many counties would scramble to offer Saturday voting if the plaintiffs win. Counties are supposed to give public notice seven days before starting early voting, meaning that barring a ruling on Friday, some counties could conclude they are barred from moving ahead even if the plaintiffs win. Vasu Abhiraman of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia argues that if the plaintiffs win a ruling, counties could go around that rule by arguing it was an emergency.

Counties may also not be interested in offering Saturday voting, or may not have enough time to organize and schedule poll workers. As of Thursday, only nine predominantly Democratic urban counties planned Sunday voting, according to Associated Press reporting. Six are in the Atlanta area and the others are home to some of the state's other bigger cities.

Some counties plan to offer early voting Tuesday and Wednesday, while others have said they couldn’t mobilize in time to offer voting on those pre-Thanksgiving days.

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson