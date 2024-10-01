Nation & World News

Judge weighs jury instructions in trial of 3 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death

A judge has considered arguments related to dozens of pages of instructions that will be given to jurors in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged with violating Tyre Nichols’ civil rights in a beating that proved fatal following a 2023 traffic stop
Justin Smith, one of three former Memphis police officers charged in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichol, arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Justin Smith, one of three former Memphis police officers charged in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichol, arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
By ADRIAN SAINZ – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge considered arguments Tuesday related to dozens of pages of instructions that will be given to jurors in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged with violating Tyre Nichols' civil rights in a beating that proved fatal following a 2023 traffic stop.

Closing arguments had been expected in the case but did not take place as U.S. District Judge Mark Norris spent hours in chambers working to finalize the lengthy, complicated instructions that jurors will receive before they begin deliberating. Norris heard from lawyers in morning and afternoon sessions about issues related to the instructions.

Prosecutor Forrest Christian said in the afternoon meeting that jurors have to find that bodily injury occurred to Nichols if they are to find the officers guilty of excessive force.

The jury spent essentially a full day in a separate room. Norris said the jury was “wasting back there.”

Attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith rested their cases Monday after each had called experts during previous days of testimony in an attempt to combat prosecutors' arguments that the officers used excessive force against Nichols, didn't intervene, and failed to tell their supervisors and medical personnel about the extent of the beating.

Police video shows five officers, who are all Black, punched, kicked and hit Nichols, who was also Black, about a block from his home, as he called out for his mother. Two of the officers, Desmond Mills and Emmitt Martin. pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, three days after the beating. An autopsy report shows Nichols — the father of a boy who is now 7 — died from blows to the head. The report describes brain injuries, and cuts and bruises on his head and elsewhere on his body.

The five officers were part of the the Scorpion Unit, which looked for drugs, illegal guns and violent offenders. It was disbanded after Nichols’ death.

The officers used pepper spray and a Taser on Nichols, who was Black, during a traffic stop, but the 29-year-old ran away, police video shows. Prosecutors argued that the officers beat Nichols because he ran, saying it was part of a common police practice referred to in officer slang as the "street tax" or "run tax. "

Haley, Bean and Smith pleaded not guilty to federal charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

The five officers also have been charged with second-degree murder in state court, where they pleaded not guilty. Mills and Martin are expected to change their pleas. A trial date in state court has not been set.

___

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Mattise contributed from Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyre Nichols stepfather Rodney Wells arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tyre Nichols mother RowVaughn Wells, second from right, arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tyre Nichols mother RowVaughn Wells arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tyre Nichols stepfather Rodney Wells arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tadarrius Bean, one of three former Memphis police officers charged in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichol, arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demetrius Haley, one of three former Memphis police officers charged in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichol, arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tadarrius Bean arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings during the trial in the Tyre Nichols case Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Justin Smith arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings during the trial in the Tyre Nichols case Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demetrius Haley arrives at the federal courthouse for the day's proceedings during the trial in the Tyre Nichols case Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - This combo of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, top row from left, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, and bottom row from left, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 ex-officers did not testify at their trial in Tyre Nichols' death
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FBI agent says 2 officers accepted accountability in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ex-officer says he went along with 'cover-up' of fatal beating hoping Tyre Nichols would...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nike's quarterly sales and profits slump as it faces shoppers' sluggish demand for its...3m ago
NYC mayor deflects questions about bribery charges as a potential witness speaks outside...4m ago
Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as 1st female president of Mexico4m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief1h ago
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know