Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter's earlier case

National & World News
14 minutes ago
A judge on Thursday ordered unsealed documents from the 2021 arrest of the Colorado Springs gay bar shooter following a bomb threat and standoff between the suspect and authorities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered unsealed documents from the 2021 arrest of the Colorado Springs gay bar shooter following a bomb threat and standoff between the suspect and authorities.

Judge Robin Chittum said the public interest in the case outweighed the privacy rights of defendant Anderson Lee Aldrich.

More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. The case was later dropped for reasons yet to be explained.

The judge’s order to release the records comes after news organizations, including The Associated Press, sought to unseal the documents from Aldrich’s 2021 arrest.

It was unknown when unsealed documents will be posted online.

