Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

Yet even after the message from Eastman, Trump and his team filed another legal complaint that had “the same inaccurate numbers," the judge wrote. Trump under oath verified the complaint was true to the best of his knowledge.

"The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," Carter wrote. He said the emails are “sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Representatives for Trump and Eastman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ruling is the latest development in a monthslong legal battle between Eastman — a conservative lawyer and lead architect of Trump's last-ditch efforts to stay in office — and congressional investigators.

Eastman has been trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of attorney-client privilege claims. The committee has argued that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes. And Carter has mostly agreed, ordering the release of hundreds of emails to the House committee since the spring.

In a stunning ruling in March, the judge had asserted that it is "more likely than not" that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Carter in his ruling Wednesday said the messages he has reviewed from Eastman and other attorneys show that the “primary goal” for some of their litigation was delaying or disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

The totality of the evidence makes clear that "Trump filed certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief, but to disrupt or delay the January 6 congressional proceedings through the courts,” the judge wrote.

The emails from Eastman are part of the House committee's investigation into a multi-part plan by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and the ensuing violence at the Capitol.

The judge ordered Eastman to give the documents to the committee by the afternoon of Oct. 28.

__

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed in Washington.