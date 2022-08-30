BreakingNews
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
ajc logo
X

Judge tosses suit that tried to deem books obscene for kids

FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in recent weeks on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, that sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries. The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in recent weeks on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, that sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries. The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

National & World News
By BEN FINLEY, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
A judge in Virginia has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors by booksellers and libraries

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.

The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.

Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children under Virginia's obscenity law. He asked the court to issue a restraining order against distributing, selling or loaning the books to minors.

The suit was filed in April and dismissed before it could proceed to trial.

Circuit Court Judge Pamela S. Baskervill struck down the suit on jurisdictional grounds, citing state law as well as principles under the U.S. Constitution.

For example, Baskervill wrote that Virginia law doesn't give her the specific authority to determine whether the books are obscene for minors.

The judge also wrote that restricting the books' distribution would authorize “prior restraint” of speech and violate the First Amendment. The judge also described concerns about prosecuting someone who didn't know they were selling or loaning books that were deemed to be obscene.

The judge's order comes at a time when book challenges and bans have surged across the U.S. to levels not seen in decades. And Virginia has been on the frontlines of such conflicts, with public school curricula and books serving as a major prong for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful run for governor last year.

Many of the books targeted in schools and libraries have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. And Kobabe's “Gender Queer” has served as a particular flashpoint in the debate that continues to unfold across the nation. The Virginia Beach school board removed the book from school libraries earlier this year.

Tim Anderson, Altman's attorney, said the lawsuit in Virginia Beach was not focused on what the two books were about.

“This was never never about trying to ban gay literature or trans literature,” Anderson said. “This was simply just saying these have really sexual explicit content and it’s not appropriate for kids.”

Anderson said the suit's intent was on changing Virginia law, which Anderson said is "one size fits all" when defining what's obscene for both children and adults alike. Atlman wanted a “carve out" that determines what's obscene for juveniles specifically.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta awards $8.2 million to select small businesses and nonprofits4h ago
‘Stranger Things’ experience coming to Atlanta starting in October
2h ago
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
36m ago
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
3h ago
The Latest
McIlroy prepares to 'stomach' LIV Golf players at Wentworth
10m ago
Venus Williams out of US Open in 1st round for 2nd time
10m ago
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
13m ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
12h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top