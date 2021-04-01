Judge tosses some claims in old Georgia election lawsuit

Jones issued a 96-page ruling Wednesday on the state's request to reject the merits of the claims in the lawsuit. Jones said the lawsuit's challenge to the “exact match” policy could proceed, along with claims about in-person absentee ballot cancellations. But he dismissed claims targeting the “use it or lose it” rule and some allegations of failing to adequately train poll workers, as well as some provisional ballot and absentee ballot rejection claims.

The “use it or lose it” policy has received significant attention in recent years, with critics saying it results in the cancellation of eligible voters simply because they hadn't voted in recent elections. Jones wrote that it isn't unconstitutionally burdensome, noting that “even canceled voters can re-register to vote” and that the plaintiffs "have not shown that the process is applied differently to any class of voters.”

Jones also declined to rule immediately on the lawsuit's claim that Georgia election processes have denied voters of color an equal opportunity to participate in elections in violation of the Voting Rights Act, saying he wants to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule later this year in an Arizona case that raises similar issues.

Jones had previously thrown out some other parts of the lawsuit in a February order on jurisdictional issues. In that order, he said some claims about the vulnerability of the state's voting machines and election technology, the security of voter lists and polling place issues were rendered irrelevant by changes in state law or the plaintiffs' lack of standing.

The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, said in an emailed statement Thursday that the evidence in the case shows that “allegations of widespread and systemic voter suppression were completely false.”

“We look forward to a full trial on the merits on the handful of remaining claims and to showing that Ms. Abrams’ incendiary rhetoric following the 2018 election, which she continues to this day, is false,” the statement says.

Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo said in an emailed statement that the organization also looks forward to trial “because too many Georgians have been silenced for too long by the malfeasance and deliberate indifference of the Secretary of State.”

“Our case stemming from 2018 is a demonstration that voter suppression in Georgia has a long and shameful track record and that the current attacks on voting rights are not new but part of a long pattern,” she said.

The fiercely fought campaign between Abrams and Kemp, who oversaw the election as secretary of state, drew national scrutiny to Georgia’s outdated voting machines and allegations that Kemp's actions suppressed voting. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2019, less than six months after the Fair Fight lawsuit was filed, legislators passed a law that addressed some of its issues. The law's biggest change was to replace the state's antiquated, paperless touchscreen voting machines with an entirely new system. The new system, first used statewide in the 2020 election cycle, relies on touchscreen machines that print paper ballots, which are then read and tallied by scanners.