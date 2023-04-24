Judge to weigh limits for aerial fire retardant in wildfires

A lawsuit pitting an environmental advocacy group against the U.S. Forest Service and others — including a Northern California town called Paradise, where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people — could reshape the way blazes are fought as this year's fire season inches closer. Aircraft drops the potentially toxic red slurry in a bid to slow the blazes.

At Monday's hearing in Missoula, Montana — home of the Forest Service's famous smokejumpers, who parachute into remote fires — U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen said he planned to issue his ruling soon. He said he was cognizant of the potential for a blaze erupting while the case winds its way through the legal process.