Judge to order US to stop detaining migrant kids in hotels

Gee's order would give lawyers who work with immigrant youths access to the children that the government is trying to expel under the emergency declaration. Separately, legal groups have sued the U.S. to prevent the expulsions of immigrant children altogether.

The judge said she would give the government until mid-September to stop using hotels for detention, other than for brief stays when children are being transported from one place to another. She said her order would apply both to unaccompanied children and to children crossing the border with their parents.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment Friday, but government lawyers indicated that they would consider an appeal.

Private contractors at the hotels monitor detained children and families around the clock and generally don’t allow people to leave their rooms. Families that have been detained in the hotels have told The Associated Press that they are served regular meals, but that the telephones have been removed from their rooms.

One father from Haiti alleged that before his family was taken from their room, a contractor gave him and his wife ice to swallow and to feed to their infant daughter, in case their temperatures were checked before boarding a flight. They were expelled to Haiti without the chance to request asylum.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied using ice as an artificial cooling measure. It has described the contractors from MVM Inc., as “transportation specialists” who “ensure each minor remains safe and secure while in this temporary housing.”

The Trump administration has argued that Gee doesn't have the authority to stop the use of hotels because the children it is expelling fall outside a longstanding court settlement known as the Flores agreement. It has previously appealed several of Gee's rulings targeting detention practices.