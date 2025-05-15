Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge to hear arguments to Louisiana law listing abortion pills as controlled dangerous substances

A Louisiana judge will hear arguments challenging a first-of-its-kind reclassification of two abortion-inducing drugs as “controlled dangerous substances.”
FILE - Mifepristone tablets are seen in a Planned Parenthood clinic, July 18, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Mifepristone tablets are seen in a Planned Parenthood clinic, July 18, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By SARA CLINE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Arguments surrounding first-of-its-kind legislation that categorizes two widely used abortion -inducing drugs as "controlled dangerous substances" in Louisiana are scheduled to take place before a state judge Thursday morning.

In a lawsuit against the state, plaintiffs say the reclassification of misoprostol and mifepristone — which have critical reproductive health care uses in addition to being used as a two-drug regimen to end pregnancies — could cause needless and potentially life-threatening delays in treatment during medical emergencies.

The legal challenge, which was filed in October, says the law may slow access to “lifesaving treatment for people experiencing obstetrical emergencies” and make it “significantly harder” for people to “obtain proven, effective remedies necessary for their treatment and care.” Plaintiffs are asking the judge for a permanent injunction, ultimately to halt the law that is currently in effect.

Defendants are asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, one of the defendants listed in the suit, told The Associated Press that she looks forward to “defending this law vigorously” in court.

Louisiana, which has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, became the first state last year to heighten the classification of the two pills. Passage of the measure by the GOP-dominated Legislature marked a new approach in conservative efforts to restrict access to abortion pills. In 2023, nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the country were medication abortions.

The legislation spawned from anti-abortion groups and a Republican state senator's effort to prevent coerced abortion and make it more difficult for bad actors to obtain the drugs. The lawmaker pointed to the case of his sister in Texas who in 2022 was slipped seven misoprostol pills by her husband without her knowledge; the baby survived. Over the past 15 years, news outlets have reported on similar cases — none in Louisiana — but the issue does not appear widespread.

“The Louisiana Legislature spoke loud and clear last year that they stand for life and are against this controlled substance being prescribed without a prescription from a doctor,” Murrill said.

Prior to the reclassification, a prescription was still needed to obtain mifepristone and misoprostol in Louisiana. Before the change, medical personnel told The Associated Press that in hospitals the drugs — which are also used to treat miscarriages, induce labor and stop bleeding — were often stored in an OB-GYN unit in a "hemorrhage box" in the room, on the delivery table or in a nurse's pocket, to ensure almost-immediate access in common emergency situations.

The new law reclassified the pills as “Schedule IV drugs,” putting them in the same category as the opioid tramadol and other substances that can be addictive. Under the new classification, there are extra steps and more stringent storage requirements. While testifying against the legislation, doctors stressed the drugs would be moved down the hall, in locked containers or elsewhere that may result in slower access during emergency situations where every second is vital.

With the heightened classification also comes increased charges. If someone knowingly possesses mifepristone or misoprostol without a valid prescription for any purpose, they could be fined up to $5,000 and sent to jail for one to five years. The law carves out protections for pregnant women who obtain the drug without a prescription to take on their own.

Among the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit are; a physician; a pharmacist; the Birthmark Doula Collective, an organization of people trained to provide pregnancy care before, during and after birth; Nancy Davis, a woman who was denied an abortion in Louisiana and traveled out of state for one after learning her fetus would not survive; and a woman who said she was turned away from two emergency rooms instead of being treated for a miscarriage.

The legal challenge seeking a permanent injunction to halt the law is being heard before a 19th Judicial District Court judge in Baton Rouge. Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on the state's request to dismiss the lawsuit.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 18, 2023. The right to an abortion is back before the highest court in South Carolina on Tuesday, June 27, as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. (AP Photo/James Pollard, File)

Credit: AP

South Carolina Supreme Court decides heartbeat definition allows six-week abortion ban

Late abortions are rare. The US just lost a clinic that offered the procedure for over 50 years

Missouri lawmakers approve referendum to repeal abortion-rights amendment

The Latest

FILE - Pink smoke rises in front of St. Peter's Basilica during a protest by the Women's Ordination Conference calling for full equality for women in the Catholic Church on the first day of the conclave to elect the 267th pope in Rome on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: AP

Those who've worked with Pope Leo XIV are optimistic he'll elevate women's roles — with limits

10m ago

Mourners from all corners of Uruguay bid farewell to iconic former President José Mujica

11m ago

Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in OT in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals

23m ago

Featured

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems

The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.

Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.

Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.